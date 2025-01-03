Nelson-Jameson has purchased a 45,000-sq.-ft. warehouse in northwest Pennsylvania to enhance its capabilities and more efficiently serve customers and partners in the Northeastern United States.

Located in Fairview, Pa., the warehouse will serve as one of five Nelson-Jameson distribution centers across the country. It is expected to be fully operational this summer, when Nelson-Jameson will re-establish localized service in the region. The facility will hire up to 20 full-time employees.

“Nelson-Jameson is committed to delivering exceptional service and prioritizing food safety for our customers in the Northeast,” says Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. “The new Fairview distribution center reflects our continued investment in the Northeast and our unwavering dedication to supporting our customers’ success.”

Originally built in 2004, the Fairview distribution center sits on an 8.4-acre lot with an adjacent 20-acre parcel reserved for future expansion. The building’s 45,000-sq.-ft. footprint is complemented by a 16,000-sq.-ft. second-floor mezzanine and is undergoing renovations to enhance functionality, capacity and the employee experience. The facility also features 12 truck bays for its transportation and delivery fleet.

Key upgrades at the distribution center include a refreshed exterior featuring newly paved employee and visitor parking lots. The climate-controlled warehouse will provide 1.1 million cubic feet of storage capacity and accommodate more than 3,800 pallet positions. Approximately 8,000 sq. ft. of space will be allocated for a future service and repair center. The renovation also includes employee-focused improvements, including a new visitor reception area, employee break room, locker room and lavatory. Additionally, a new warehouse transition corridor will be designed to meet SQF certification standards.

This expansion will further enhance Nelson-Jameson's customer offerings, leveraging its authorized service provider status for both Neogen and Alfa Laval.

“These comprehensive improvements reflect Nelson-Jameson’s intent to establish Fairview as a future-ready logistics hub that supports growing operational demands, modern infrastructure and a seamless experience for employees, visitors and customers alike,” Rindy says.