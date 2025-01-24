Italian pasta manufacturer Il Pastaio will open its first manufacturing facility in North America in Pennsylvania.

The company will construct a 71,300-sq.-ft. facility at the Great Stream Commons business park in Gregg Township. This investment will expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities along with its presence in the United States.

Il Pastaio, a global leader in gnocchi production under its Il Pastaio and Patarò brands, was established in 1983 and operates three manufacturing locations in Italy. The company’s growing U.S. import business led to the decision to build a manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania to meet increasing demand.

“The opening of this plant is certainly an important step for Il Pastaio, but it also materializes the idea of making our contribution to the integration of the best Italian traditions with the energy and the agro-food culture of the United States,” says Pierluigi Colombi, CEO, Il Pastaio. “We are excited to contribute to the growth of the sector, bringing our quality craftsmanship and passion for Italian cuisine to a new generation of consumers. This initiative is not only an investment in the future but also a testament to the authenticity of Made in Italy, which is destined to flourish in a land of great opportunity like the United States, a country with which we share a deep admiration and lasting friendship.”

Il Pastaio received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $111,000 WEDnetPA grant to train workers and up to $72,200 in tax credits through the Manufacturing Tax Credit Program. Additionally, the Great Stream Commons business park is in a Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ), which will provide the company with tax savings on the project.