Meat snack brand Chomps is co-investing with Western Smokehouse Partners (WSP) on a manufacturing facility in Mexico, Mo., slated to open in 2025.

Chomps says the expanded manufacturing capabilities will ensure that the brand can keep its products on shelves and expand to even more retail locations in 2025.

The decision to establish the new facility in Mexico, Mo., was driven by several strategic factors, including the availability of a space that could be retrofitted to meet USDA certification requirements and strong local community support. The area's skilled labor force and proximity to other WSP facilities will provide leadership support and facilitate the sharing of best practices for a successful startup. Further, the city's central location near major East-West and North-South interstates will enhance Chomps' ability to support its nationwide growth across retail, e-commerce and alternative channels.

"This new manufacturing facility is a significant milestone for Chomps as it will allow us to scale our production to meet the surging demand for our products," says Pete Maldonado, Chomps' co-founder and co-CEO. "Our ongoing partnership with Western Smokehouse Partners has been key to our growth and we look forward to deepening this relationship with a facility that will be custom-built to meet our specific needs."

The new facility, spanning 300,000 sq. ft., will be one of the largest manufacturing sites for the Chomps brand and is expected to create approximately 250 full-time jobs employed by WSP initially, with potential for future expansion. As the company's first manufacturing location dedicated exclusively to its products, this bespoke facility will enable both Chomps and WSP to achieve strong manufacturing capabilities.

Since the collaboration began in 2016 with the opening of their first facility in Greentop, Mo., WSP has played a crucial role in supporting Chomps’ growth. Currently, Chomps products are produced at two WSP facilities, and this new location will be the third, paving the way for expanded production and innovation.