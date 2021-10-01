HempRise has opened a 100,000-square-foot operation in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The plant has the capacity to produce 10 metric tons of hemp biomass per day, which is equivalent to approximately 8 million pounds of biomass per year. The company selected Gray to design and build the facility.

"It’s always exciting to be part of new, innovative projects such as HempRise,” says Brian Jones, president & CEO of Gray Construction. “We wish them the very best as they embark on this new adventure.”

HempRise plans to begin testing operations throughout the remainder of this year and will source hemp from local farmers to produce CBD, which the company will sell wholesale to manufacturers.



The company currently has 15 employees but plans to hire up to 50 when it launches commercial production next year. At peak construction, some 200 workers were on site.

State, county, and local officials, along with business leaders, came to celebrate HempRise’s new facility.

