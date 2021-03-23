Gray, a fully integrated, international A&E/C design/build service provider, has again partnered with Clemens Food Group, a sixth generation family owned pork business, to build a new smoked meats processing facility in Hatfield, Pennsylvania. The companies recently broke ground on the new facility that will support increased smoked meats and cooked sausage production.

Clemens, a vertically-coordinated pork processor, selected Gray to design and build its new 308,000-sq.-ft. expansion at its Hatfield campus after partnering on the company’s first greenfield operation in Coldwater, Michigan.

“We view Clemens as family,” says Stephen Gray, president and CEO, Gray, Inc. “We could not be happier to join them on this project that will expand their operations and allow them to make an even greater impact in the food industry.”

Owning brands such as Hatfield, Farm Promise, and Premium Reserve, Clemens is the fifth largest pork processor in the U.S. The new operation will allow an increase of production to better serve its customers across the country.

“We are proud to partner with Gray on this important expansion for our company. The project focuses on incorporating the latest technological advances in Food Safety and Quality of our fully cooked products. Additionally, the team member welfare areas will provide a bright and appealing place for our team members to spend their break times,” says Doug Clemens, CEO of Clemens Food Group.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured speakers Doug Clemens, Stephen Gray, Brian Moyer, facilities & maintenance at Clemens Food Group, and Brad Clemens, senior vice president of Clemens Food Group. Guests consisted of local government officials, partners, employees, and friends.

The expansion is expected to create some 90 jobs over 3 years, and at peak construction, some 300 workers will be on site.

Visit Gray’s Website and Clemens Food Group.