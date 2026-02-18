J.M. Smucker to Invest $20.5M in Kansas Pet Food Plant

The J.M. Smucker Co. and its subsidiary, Big Heart Pet Brands, Inc. are investing $20.5 million in expanding its manufacturing facility in Topeka, Kansas, according to GO Topeka.

The project includes a capital investment of $17.8 million in real property and $2.7 million in equipment. The Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board of Topeka and Shawnee County have approved economic development incentives totaling $383,000, aimed at supporting the company’s long-term success and strengthening the local economy.

“We are excited to continue to expand our operations in Topeka to support the consumers who count on our beloved brands, including Meow Mix and Milk-Bone, and the dedicated workforce that works diligently to continue to deliver these high-quality products,” says Luke Livingston, director, operations, The J.M. Smucker Co. “Our facility has been part of the Topeka community for more than 55 years and this investment represents our commitment to continue to grow together.”



