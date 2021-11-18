The J.M. Smucker Co. is investing $1.1 billion to build a new manufacturing facility and distribution center in McCalla, Alabama, dedicated to production of Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in January 2022, with production planned for 2025.

The new facility marks the third manufacturing location dedicated to the Uncrustables brand, along with existing facilities in Scottsville, Kentucky, and Longmont, Colorado. This new facility, and a completed expansion at the Longmont location, will support the Company’s strategy to more than double its current production capacity.

The ongoing demand for the frozen handheld sandwich has driven the brand’s growth over time to approximately $500 million in annual net sales, demonstrating double-digit net sales growth annually over the past decade. With increased production capacity, the Company expects to grow the Smucker’s Uncrustables brand over the next five years to approximately $1 billion in annual net sales.

Construction of the facility and production will occur in three phases over multiple years, creating up to 750 jobs. Financial investments and job creation will align with each of the three phases and are contingent on the approval of tax and business incentives and the closing of the transaction to purchase the property where the facility will be located.