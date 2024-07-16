Jarrett Foods, a provider of custom poultry processing solutions, has begun operations at its newly renovated and expanded headquarters.

"We are excited that our new poultry processing facility is operational," Jarrett Foods CEO Heath Jarrett says. "We look forward to producing high-quality poultry products that are tailored specifically to each client needs."

The company has transformed an existing 44,853-sq.-ft. building in Canon, Ga., in northeast Georgia, on Grady School Road into a state-of-the-art poultry processing complex, now spanning a total of 53,972 sq. ft. The renovations and new construction began last fall.

Operations began with a team of 70 employees with plans to increase the number to 300 in the first year.

Jarrett Foods aims to meet the diverse needs of its customers by offering a wide variety of services, including whole bird cut-up, custom breast and thigh deboning, breast and tender hand portioning, marination and re-packing.

"Our ultra-modern plant will feature a full range of further-processing capabilities," says Terry Willis, Jarrett Foods president. "Our investment in top-of-the-line processing equipment will allow us to deliver consistent, high-quality products and custom processing solutions."

In addition, to Jarrett serving as CEO and Willis as president, Jarrett Food is led by poultry and food industry veterans including, Plant Manager Neil Martin, CFO Toni Jarrett and Marketing & PR Director Patrick Ceska.