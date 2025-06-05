Darigold Opens Largest Dairy Processing Facility in the Northwest

Darigold, Inc. has officially began receiving and processing milk at its new facility in Pasco, Wash. The plant will process up to 8 million pounds of milk per day from more than 100 regional farms, producing butter and powdered milk products for customers across the U.S. and in 30 countries.

The Pasco project represents more than $1 billion in investment in Washington’s dairy sector, including both construction and on-farm expansion. It is expected to employ nearly 200 people directly and support up to 1,000 jobs in total through transportation, warehousing and farm workers.

“Dairy demand continues to grow, both here at home and abroad,” says Allan Huttema, president and CEO of Darigold and a third-generation dairy farmer in Parma, Idaho. “Our new Pasco facility solidifies the Northwest as a global dairy leader and reflects our farmer-owners’ long-term commitment to good stewardship, high-quality production and maintaining dairy farming as a way of life.”

Supporting Growth of U.S. Dairy

Darigold’s farmer-owners approved the Pasco project in 2021 to expand and modernize the company’s production capability, create growth opportunities for member farms and strengthen the co-op’s ability to serve global markets. Pasco was selected for its proximity to a large number of Northwest Dairy Association (NDA) member farms, as well as access to a workforce in the Pasco/Tri-Cities area and transportation infrastructure – including highways, rail lines and ports.

Construction began in 2022. While the facility is now receiving and processing milk, Darigold will continue to finalize work on production equipment over the coming months. The company expects to begin producing powdered milk from the first of two milk dryers, as well as butter, by early August. A second dryer is slated to come online by the year’s end.

Advancing Sustainability Goals

The new Pasco facility is also central to Darigold’s alignment with U.S. Dairy’s 2050 stewardship goals. The plant incorporates a variety of technologies and conservation strategies that are projected to provide a reduction to carbon emissions.

Sustainability features include:

Low-emission burner technology in milk dryers to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions

A partnership with Pasco that expanded its Process Water Reuse Facility (PWRF), including an anaerobic digester, allowing responsible treatment and reuse of agricultural wastewater

A location within the multimodal Port of Pasco and close to more than 100 member farms, which creates transportation efficiencies and reduces logistics-related emissions, including road miles

“The Port of Pasco congratulates Darigold and its dairymen and women on a crowning achievement,” says Jean Ryckman, president of the Port of Pasco Commission. “As the Pasco facility comes online, it also serves as a shining star in the Port of Pasco’s 85-year history of supporting agriculture and food processing in Franklin County. This project creates an impressive number of new jobs and brings new opportunities for the citizens of Pasco and the surrounding area.”

An Investment in the Future of Dairy

“As dairy farmers, we see firsthand the importance of being good stewards of the land and resources we depend on,” says Tim Kuenzi, chair of Darigold’s board of directors and an Oregon dairy farmer. “This new facility allows us to meet growing global demand for dairy while ensuring we manage those resources responsibly. It’s the kind of investment that will provide modern and efficient processing capacity for years to come.”

The Pasco project was developed in partnership with the Port of Pasco, designed by E.A. Bonelli & Associates and built by Miron Construction.

“Darigold’s Pasco facility represents an impressive level of private investment in Pasco,” Ryckman adds. “The project is also a prime example of what’s possible when local, state and national leaders collaborate in the name of economic development. We want to thank every public agency and local utility company for helping the port to bring this project to life. The port and its many partners have worked together since 2020 to deliver more than $25 million in public utilities and infrastructure to support the Reimann Industrial Center and Darigold.”