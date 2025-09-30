Latest headlines

Anheuser-Busch Invests $7.4M in LA Brewery

Anheuser-Busch
September 30, 2025

Anheuser-Busch is investing $7.4 million in its Los Angeles brewery. 

The investment will go toward upgrading brewing and packaging equipment to fuel increased production of Michelob ULTRA.  

This latest $7.4 million investment in its Los Angeles Brewery is part of Anheuser-Busch's ongoing Brewing Futures initiative, through which the company is investing more than $300 million in its U.S. facilities to create and sustain U.S. manufacturing jobs.  

“Investing in our Los Angeles Brewery enables us to brew and deliver more of the highest-quality beers and beyond that consumers love — including Michelob ULTRA, the No. 1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer in America,” says Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth. “Investments like this one strengthen our position as a leading American manufacturer, allowing us to continue driving economic growth and creating and sustaining jobs in the communities where we operate." 

Anheuser-Busch opened its Los Angeles Brewery in 1954. The company has invested $180 million in the brewery over the past five years, part of the nearly $2 billion it has invested in its 100 U.S. facilities over the past five years.

