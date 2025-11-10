PepsiCo to Close Two Florida Facilities

PepsiCo is closing two Frito-Lay facilities in Orlando, Florida, set to affect nearly 500 employees.

As of Nov. 4, the company terminated more than 420 employees at its manufacturing facility on Silver Star Road, according to Florida’s WARN Act notice website. A warehouse on Parks Oaks Avenue, with 46 employees, will remain open until May 9, 2026.

"This was a difficult decision, as we know how much this site and its people mean to the Orlando community," PepsiCo said in a statement to local media. "This action was driven by business needs, and we are committed to treating every impacted employee with care – providing transition assistance, career support and pay and benefits during this time."

In its third-quarter report, PepsiCo noted PepsiCo Foods North America’s revenue and volume sales were down 2% year-to-date.