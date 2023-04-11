ABB announced the deployment of its accelerated growth strategy in the U.S. by investing approximately $170 million and creating highly skilled jobs in manufacturing, innovation and distribution operations. The company states that it is committed to growing in the U.S. by investing in its electrification and automation businesses that meet increased demand from industry-leading customers, while supporting the clean energy transition and the trend toward reshoring of production. The U.S. is reportedly ABB’s largest market, comprising 24% of the company’s annual revenue.

According to the company, ABB technology touches every sector of the economy such as transportation, utilities and buildings. Recently passed legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are part of the reason ABB is investing in manufacturing capacity, distribution systems and technology innovation.

Investment projects underway across the US include: