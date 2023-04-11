ABB announced the deployment of its accelerated growth strategy in the U.S. by investing approximately $170 million and creating highly skilled jobs in manufacturing, innovation and distribution operations. The company states that it is committed to growing in the U.S. by investing in its electrification and automation businesses that meet increased demand from industry-leading customers, while supporting the clean energy transition and the trend toward reshoring of production. The U.S. is reportedly ABB’s largest market, comprising 24% of the company’s annual revenue.
According to the company, ABB technology touches every sector of the economy such as transportation, utilities and buildings. Recently passed legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are part of the reason ABB is investing in manufacturing capacity, distribution systems and technology innovation.
Investment projects underway across the US include:
- New Berlin, Wisconsin: Opening of Drives and Services manufacturing facility will increase US production capacity of industrial electric drives and provide additional customer services. The business manufactures a wide range of AC variable frequency drives and controls which reduce energy consumption in buildings and industrial applications in the US market. The nearly $100 million greenfield investment is expected to be completed in late 2024 and is replacing a neighboring existing facility, which employs approximately 720 workers. Reportedly, 100 new jobs will be added over the next three years.
- Memphis, Tennessee: Investing $3 million in the opening of an Installation Products Research & Development Lab and Innovation Center to accelerate development of new products, the company claims.
- Atlanta, Georgia: Opening of packaging and logistics facility for end-to-end robotic automation solutions in warehouse and distribution, retail, and logistics industries. This $2 million investment will open in 2023 and create approximately 15 jobs.
- Albuquerque, New Mexico: Previously announced $40 million investment in a new facility to manufacture Elastimold to support strengthening a more sustainable US electrical grid. The company claims the investment will create 55 new jobs and will be completed by 2024.
- Auburn Hills, Michigan: Previously announced expansion of North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility as more customers turn to automation to build resilience while improving efficiency and flexibility as part of the near and reshoring of production. The $20 million investment will reportedly create 72 jobs and be completed by the end of 2023.
- Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania: Previously announced opening of Installation Products Division Northeast Distribution Center in 2023. ABB states that this $4 million investment will create more than 100 jobs and further regionalize its global supply chain to help reduce delivery times of high-demand electrification products to contractors by up to 50 percent.
- Columbia, South Carolina: Previously announced opening of electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility to build up to 10,000 chargers per year, ranging from 20kW to 180kW in power, to support operators building the national charging infrastructure. ABB E-mobility’s investment will create over 100 jobs, states the company.
