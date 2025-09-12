Mars, Inc. Enters Solar Power Purchases Agreement with Enel North America

Mars, Incorporated and Enel North America have completed a major power purchase agreement (PPA) transaction involving the full output of three solar plants in Texas.

The three agreements represent Enel’s largest corporate PPA transaction worldwide. Combined, the agreements represent 851 MWac and are expected to yield 1.8 terawatt-hours of electricity each year.

“Many large companies are well on their way to sourcing renewable electricity for their own operations, but that’s just a part of the picture,” says Kevin Rabinovitch, global VP sustainability at Mars. “For Mars, Renewable Acceleration is a performance accelerator, cutting emissions at a scale and speed we could never achieve through traditional value chain engagement approaches. It lets us bring demand for all the electricity used in our value chain to the clean energy market in a highly efficient manner. The more demand we create together, the faster we can build the future we all want. And clean energy means cleaner air for our communities, our people, our partners.”

Vegetation at all three sites will be managed through sheep grazing, a sustainable dual-use solar practice that Enel expanded through the largest solar grazing agreement signed in the United States.

"As we celebrate 25 years in North America, Enel marks a milestone with one of the largest corporate PPA transactions on the U.S. market — nearly two terawatt-hours annually, equivalent to the electricity needed to power 150,000 homes,” says Michele Di Murro, CEO of Enel North America. “This deal reinforces our commitment to decarbonization and shows how renewables are among the fastest and most affordable solutions to meet the nation’s energy needs. Through these agreements, we’re adding clean capacity to the Texas grid while supporting a leading manufacturer’s sustainability goals."