The Vogelsang HiCone progressive cavity pump is set for release in North America. This technology was designed to maintain consistent conveying capacity and pressure resistance while being energy efficient. The HiCone pump is suitable for applications in environmental wastewater applications as well as most industrial settings.

Long service life due to re-adjustment is made possible by the conical rotor-stator geometry. If a gap occurs between the rotor and stator as a result of wear, it can be compensated for during ongoing operation. The rotor is adjusted axially. The size of the conveying chambers, the conveying capacity and the efficiency remain the same at the time of installation, ensuring constant conveying capacity with high efficiency. The HiCone can be re-adjusted, increasing its service life.

The smart adjustment system allows the HiCone to be individually adapted to the respective operating parameters, such as pressure and temperature, by optimally positioning the rotor and stator in relation to each other.

While static, the rotor and stator are positioned relative to each other to minimize compression between the two, requiring a smaller motor to start the pump as compared to a conventional progressive cavity pump. This reduces the startup torque of the pump, which in turn improves energy efficiency. With the automatic HiCone model, this start-up process is automatic without the need for additional control. At the push of a button or the click of a mouse, the compression between the rotor and stator can be regulated from the control room throughout the service life during operation and monitored for wear.

This makes it possible to predict and plan in advance for the replacement of the rotor-stator package. In combination with Vogelsang’s integrated QuickService concept, the HiCone product is designed to be durable, efficient pump technology. It can be flexibly readjusted to suit a range of pumping tasks and operating parameters.