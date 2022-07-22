According to a recent study from market research firm Graphical Research, the North America alternative protein market for animal feed is gaining impetus from the growing meat prices across the U.S. and surrounding nations. By 2026, the North America alternative protein market size is expected to be worth $725 million, thanks to the augmenting consumer preference for high-quality meat. With the growing importance of digestive and immune health, muscle development, as well as high productivity of animals, plant-based alternative proteins are attracting attention of livestock owners across North America.

Having a strong supply chain, grain protein products have penetrated the regional market to a considerable extent. With new startups such as FYTO, a U.S.-based ag tech company introducing protein-rich alternatives to traditional animal feed, the focus toward carbon footprint reduction has heightened. The company claims that more than 40% of the carbon footprint of a dairy operation can be reduced with its aquatic plant-based feed products. The concerns over human-induced GHG emissions from livestock are likely to be addressed by several other companies as well.





Soy Protein Isolates Registering Revenue Expansion

As soy protein isolates contain lesser fat and cholesterol, these ingredients are considered healthier alternatives to their conventional counterparts. Animal growth can be accelerated through the addition of these substances as they contain the essential nutrients, including amino acids.

Animal feed products for pigs, piglets and calves have started to incorporate soy protein isolates owing to the advantages such as:

Metabolic disorder treatment Weight control Prevention of urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Alternative Protein Sources for Poultry Feed

The growing consumption of ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat meals (or frozen meals) has been one of the factors responsible for the expanded demand for poultry protein. By livestock, the alternative poultry protein industry size accounted for the largest share in North America due to the following factors:

Increased demand for chicken from restaurants and fast-food outlets Investments by poultry farmers in nutritional chicken feed Expansion of broiler chicken production

Pork Consumption Surge in Canada & U.S.

As numerous new quick-serve joints have cropped up across Canada during the pandemic, pork savories have particularly become regional favorites of the population. Due to an expected boost in hog prices across the nation, the seasonal demand patterns are likely to fuel Canada alternative protein market share for animal feed.

Recently, in an international event held in October 2021, the U.S. National Pork Producers Council advocated for animal protein consumption. The regional meat and pork industry are likely to gain momentum as issues like access and affordability of healthy foods are being addressed by regional governments.

Since the African Swine Fever (ASF), a deadly pig disease, has recently started to infiltrate several American countries, including the U.S., opportunities can surface from the unavoidable reorganization of the regional pork industry. The U.S. pork industry had been registering a progressive curve amidst the pandemic, with hygiene and nutrition standards likely to be raised to mitigate the disease penetration, proliferating product use.

Nordic Soya, Cargill Incorporated, Prinova Group, DuPont, Ynsect, InnovaFeed, Archer Daniel Midland Group, The Scoular Company, Darlington Ingredients, and Calysta Inc. are a few companies manufacturing alternative protein market in the regions. These companies are providing feed protein products for cattle, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and pets.

