The Cultured Hub has opened in Switzerland to accelerate the development and market penetration of cellular agriculture products.

A joint venture between Migros, Givaudan, and Bühler Group, The Cultured Hub leverages collective experience in food processing, product development, production, marketing, and market launches. This combination makes the Hub a unique access point for knowledge, skills, technology, and retail and consumer understanding.

Equipped with advanced product development labs, cell culture and fermentation capabilities and equipment, and with its ecosystem of partners, the Hub is designed to empower startups and organizations to scale up and accelerate the development of market-ready, sustainable, healthy and affordable products. The Hub offers a technology platform that extends beyond food and can support the development of diverse products, such as meat, fish, dairy, pet food, and plant-based cells like cocoa – as well as materials like cosmetics and selective pharma applications.

"The launch of The Cultured Hub is a pivotal moment in the global push for sustainable food production," says Yannick Gaechter, CEO of The Cultured Hub. "The opening of this facility is not just an achievement for our team, but a landmark moment for the industry. We are excited to open a facility that will enable start-ups to scale up without heavy capital investment and contribute to global food system improvements.”

At the Hub, companies can scale up their processes from small-scale laboratory experiments (e.g., shake flasks) to 1,000-liter pilot operations without investing in expensive assets or diluting equity. This capability bridges the gap between research and commercial production, enabling companies to demonstrate and refine their processes efficiently. The Hub can host three companies working simultaneously, each in fully separated suites, fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation.

"The Cultured Hub is designed to bridge the scale-up gap for companies, enabling them to retain equity, protect intellectual property, and fast-track their journey to market without high capital investment," says Ian Roberts, Chief Technology Officer of Bühler Group. "We are thrilled to bring together industry players and create a collaborative environment that will drive significant advancements in the industry."

"As a global leader in flavors, taste, functional and nutritional solutions, with deep expertise in biotech, Givaudan is committed to unlocking new opportunities in the cellular agriculture space and contributing to the transformation of the global food system,” adds Fabio Campanile, global head of science & technology taste & wellbeing at Givaudan. “Through the Cultured Hub, and the ecosystem we are building with start-ups, partners and customers, we look forward to co-creating new, game-changing solutions that meet consumer demand for healthier, more planet-friendly products.”

Strategically located in Kemptthal, Switzerland, the Hub provides a working environment where startups and established companies can spearhead breakthroughs.

"The Cultured Hub represents a paradigm shift in how we approach food production," says Matthew Robin, CEO, Elsa Group at Migros Industries. "As Switzerland’s largest retailer, Migros is dedicated to offering choice to consumers, including innovative, sustainable food solutions.”