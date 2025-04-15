Food Plant Openings and Expansions March 2025

The facility is slated to open in summer 2026, and the project is expected to create 30 jobs initially, with plans to expand to 60 people in the coming years.

The first phase of the project, which is now complete, covers 20,950 sq. ft. and features 754 solar panels.

The nut and confections manufacturer is leasing a 150,000-sq.-ft. facility that is one of three Lehigh Valley Flex Center buildings.

In addition to producing a range of Heinz sauces for local and European consumption, the Alfaro plant processes around 25,000 tons of locally grown tomatoes each year for the company’s Orlando brand.

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Anheuser-Busch’s investment in a Virginia brewery, Kraft Heinz’s Spanish factory expansion, Coca-Cola United’s new sales and distribution center, Bazzini’s Pennsylvania factory, Castle & Key Distillery’s solar energy project and Coast Packing Company’s edible oils refinery.

