Food Plant Openings and Expansions March 2025
EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Anheuser-Busch’s investment in a Virginia brewery, Kraft Heinz’s Spanish factory expansion, Coca-Cola United’s new sales and distribution center, Bazzini’s Pennsylvania factory, Castle & Key Distillery’s solar energy project and Coast Packing Company’s edible oils refinery.
Anheuser-Busch to Make $4.2M Investment in Virginia Brewery
The investment includes upgrades to critical manufacturing equipment to maximize efficiency in the brewing process.
Kraft Heinz Bolsters European Footprint with €70M Factory Expansion
In addition to producing a range of Heinz sauces for local and European consumption, the Alfaro plant processes around 25,000 tons of locally grown tomatoes each year for the company’s Orlando brand.
Coca-Cola United Hosts Grand Opening for $19M Facility in Jasper, Georgia
The 26,000-sq.-ft. facility, which sits on 3 acres, includes a sales and distribution center, warehouse, fleet shop and office space.
Bazzini Expands to 150,000 sq. ft. Pennsylvania Facility
The nut and confections manufacturer is leasing a 150,000-sq.-ft. facility that is one of three Lehigh Valley Flex Center buildings.
Castle & Key Distillery Expands Sustainability Efforts with Solar Energy Investment
The first phase of the project, which is now complete, covers 20,950 sq. ft. and features 754 solar panels.
Coast Packing Company Breaks Ground on Edible Fats and Oils Refinery in Texas
The facility is slated to open in summer 2026, and the project is expected to create 30 jobs initially, with plans to expand to 60 people in the coming years.
