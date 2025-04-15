Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions March 2025

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
April 15, 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Anheuser-Busch’s investment in a Virginia brewery, Kraft Heinz’s Spanish factory expansion, Coca-Cola United’s new sales and distribution center, Bazzini’s Pennsylvania factory, Castle & Key Distillery’s solar energy project and Coast Packing Company’s edible oils refinery.

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An EventView AllSubmit An Event

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!