Bazzini, a nut, fruit and chocolate confections manufacturer, is expanding its footprint in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

The company is leasing a 150,000-sq.-ft. facility that is one of three Lehigh Valley Flex Center buildings. Designed and Developed by J.G. Petrucci Company, Inc., Lehigh Valley Flex Center is a 31-acre, 470,000-sq.-ft. Class-A industrial park in Hanover Township. The flex center was strategically developed in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, offering access to major transportation networks, a skilled workforce and a supportive business ecosystem.

In the past decade, the number of people working in food and beverage production has grown by 45.5% in the Lehigh Valley region, compared to 33.6% nationally. Among the nearly 90 food and beverage manufacturers operating in the Lehigh Valley are brands such as Ocean Spray, Coca-Cola, Just Born, Bakerly/Norac, Bimbo Bakeries, Boston Beer Co. and Freshpet.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bazzini to this premier facility," says Joe Petrucci, project executive at J.G. Petrucci Co., Inc. "Their choice to expand here underscores the value of the property and the strength of the Lehigh Valley as a hub for manufacturing and distribution."

Bazzini was founded in New York City in 1886 and has provided peanuts to Yankee Stadium since 1923. It moved its headquarters and main manufacturing operations to Lehigh Valley in 2011.

In addition to nut products, Bazzini produces a variety of chocolate, crunches, and better-for-you bars for customers nationwide, offering a broad range of capabilities within the manufacturing industry.