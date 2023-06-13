G.S. Gelato, a manufacturer of gelato, sorbetto, and non-dairy frozen desserts for foodservice and private label retail, announced the expansion of its Fort Walton Beach, Fla., manufacturing complex is in its final stages of completion. The company is currently adding 25,000 sq. ft,. bringing the state-of-the-art facility to a total of 65,000 sq. ft.

“When we came here from Italy in 1996, we knew in our hearts that one day gelato would be the evolution of the ice cream industry,” says Simona Faroni, co-founder of G.S. Gelato, along with her husband Guido Tremolini. “We began with just 1,000 sq. ft., and when business rapidly grew, we chose a new location with plenty of space to ensure room for future growth. The expansion will enable us to successfully meet the growing demand for our products and to better serve our customers around the nation. We are thrilled to commence the next chapter of G.S. Gelato!”

The new addition includes dry and frozen warehouse storage, significantly increasing production capacity and overall efficiency. Upon completion, G.S. Gelato expects to add approximately 30 staff members to support operations.



