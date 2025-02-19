Castle & Key Distillery, a leading producer of Kentucky’s craft spirits, recently completed the first phase of a major solar energy project as part of its ongoing sustainability initiatives. With this investment, the distillery is further solidifying its commitment to renewable energy and harnessing solar power across more than an acre of space while continuing to produce spirits. The $2 million investment was supported by the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Grant, a federal initiative aimed at helping rural small businesses transition to renewable energy sources, reduce energy costs and enhance American energy independence.

“At Castle & Key, sustainability is woven into every part of our production process,” says Will Arvin, cofounder of Castle & Key. “Our solar energy investment is one of the latest steps we’re taking to reduce our environmental impact, and we are working against a 30-year planning process. This initiative reduces the distillery’s carbon footprint, lowers energy costs and reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation. We are proud to be part of a growing movement in Kentucky working toward a more sustainable future for our community and our industry.”

Castle & Key’s solar-energy system is installed at the distillery’s Versailles Warehouse in Woodford County, Ky., and is designed to provide a substantial portion of the distillery’s energy needs. The first phase of the project, which is now complete, covers 20,950 sq. ft. and features 754 solar panels, generating 407.16 kW DC and 400 kW AC. The entire system will cover 63,350 sq. ft., generating 960kW AC.

“Every drop of Castle & Key whiskey is crafted with care for the land, and this is the largest solar project at a distillery in Woodford County,” says Charles Crume, engineering and maintenance manager at Castle & Key. “Currently, we are using 25% of the total solar-production capacity. The remaining excess power is sold back to Kentucky Utilities as a green power source for the community to power homes, businesses and facilities. On average, this will equate to 270-350 homes in the community, based on average power usage.”

Castle & Key plans to continue expanding its renewable-energy efforts, and the second phase is anticipated to begin in the spring. The second phase will include the installment of more solar panels and ongoing work with responsible partners, including Walnut Grove Farms, Saverglass, Malteurop North America, Speyside Cooperage and Eurostampa.

