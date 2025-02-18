Coast Packing Company, a 103-year-old, fourth-generation, family-owned and -operated business based in Vernon, California, has broken ground on its edible fats and oils refinery and packaging facility in Amarillo, Texas.

This milestone marks a step forward in the company’s expansion and commitment to providing the highest-quality animal-fat shortenings, including lard and beef tallow, in the United States.

“This groundbreaking marks not just the start of construction, but (also) the beginning of an exciting, new chapter for Coast Packing Company and the Amarillo community,” says Eric R. Gustafson, CEO of Coast Packing Company. “For over a century, Coast has been committed to quality, innovation and tradition in the food industry. Our new, state-of-the-art facility in Amarillo will allow us to continue leading the industry in animal-fat shortenings while creating new opportunities for local families, supporting economic growth and reinforcing our commitment to sustainability. We are honored to partner with this vibrant community and look forward to many successful years ahead.”

The groundbreaking ceremony, which was held on Feb. 4, featured remarks from industry and community leaders, including Doug Nelson, senior vice president of the AEDC; Hollie Shankle, vice president of the AEDC; Cole Stanley, mayor of Amarillo; Nancy Tanner, county judge; Greg Longstreet, president and CEO of Del Monte Foods and Coast Packing Company Advisory Board Member; and Gustafson.

“Coast’s new facility will create new opportunities for our workforce, contribute to economic growth and further solidify Amarillo’s reputation as a prime location for business expansion,” Stanley says. “We are thrilled to welcome Coast Packing Company to Amarillo. Their commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with the values of our community.”

The facility is slated to open in summer 2026, and the project is expected to create 30 jobs initially, with plans to expand to 60 people in the coming years. Additionally, the facility will modernize operations, enhance efficiency and reinforce Coast Packing’s position as a leading supplier of animal-fat shortenings in the United States. The facility will integrate advanced technology to ensure efficient operations and environmentally responsible practices.

The facility, designed and built in partnership with Food Tech, Inc., a Boston-based leader in food and beverage facility construction, will include several components. The refinery building will be a 10,000-sq.-ft., four-level steel structure with insulated panels reaching 80 ft. in height, and it will be dedicated to refining edible fats and oils. The boiler house will be constructed of CMU block, and the tank farm will feature 12 30-ft.-tall carbon-steel tanks for storing raw materials, delivered via a new rail siding. The packaging and warehouse building will span 36,000 sq. ft. with house-packing operations, a warehouse and office space. This building will be constructed with tilt-up concrete walls and will be designed to meet the highest safety and sanitary standards.