Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions February 2025

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
March 17, 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Nestlé USA’s beverage processing facility, Il Pastaio’s manufacturing plant, Palermo’s pizza production facility, Hain Celestial’s fourth distribution center, Calbee America’s innovation center and Holladay Distillery’s ironclad rickhouse.

Nestlé USA Opens Beverage Facility in Arizona

With an investment of more than $675 million, the new facility will produce creamers for brands including Coffee mate, natural bliss and Starbucks.

Il Pastaio to Open Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania

This investment will expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities along with its presence in the United States.

Palermo’s to Build Production Facility in Wisconsin

The new facility, located three miles from the company headquarters, will be used for pizza production and will provide 50 new skilled labor positions.

Calbee America Opens R&D Center in California

The facility will support bringing Asian-inspired offerings to the mainstream marketplace and expanding Harvest Snaps' presence in the salty snack category.

Hain Celestial to Open Fourth Distribution Center

This expansion doubles Hain’s U.S. network capacity and minimizes the distance it takes to deliver products by an anticipated 66% annually.

Holladay Distillery Breaks Ground on Ironclad Rickhouse

Seventy-five years after its last rickhouse, 2025’s development will mark Holladay’s latest stage of growth in its distilling legacy, which dates back to 1856.

KEYWORDS: distribution center manufacturing processing facilities

Alyse Thompson-Richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

