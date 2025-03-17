Food Plant Openings and Expansions February 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Nestlé USA’s beverage processing facility, Il Pastaio’s manufacturing plant, Palermo’s pizza production facility, Hain Celestial’s fourth distribution center, Calbee America’s innovation center and Holladay Distillery’s ironclad rickhouse.

With an investment of more than $675 million, the new facility will produce creamers for brands including Coffee mate, natural bliss and Starbucks.

This investment will expand the company’s manufacturing capabilities along with its presence in the United States.

The new facility, located three miles from the company headquarters, will be used for pizza production and will provide 50 new skilled labor positions.

The facility will support bringing Asian-inspired offerings to the mainstream marketplace and expanding Harvest Snaps' presence in the salty snack category.

This expansion doubles Hain’s U.S. network capacity and minimizes the distance it takes to deliver products by an anticipated 66% annually.

Seventy-five years after its last rickhouse, 2025’s development will mark Holladay’s latest stage of growth in its distilling legacy, which dates back to 1856.