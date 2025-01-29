Nestlé USA has opened a beverage factory and distribution center in Glendale, Arizona.

With an investment of more than $675 million, the new facility will produce creamers for brands including Coffee mate, natural bliss and Starbucks. It has the ability to extend to additional beverages in the future.

"Coffee culture is booming across the U.S. as consumers seek more options for customization and experimentation when it comes to their coffee at home,” says Daniel Jhung, president of coffee and beverage for Nestlé USA. “As the definitive leader in the refrigerated creamers space, we are focused on delivering on those consumer needs to drive the growth of our business and the category. This new facility was built with the flexibility needed to support innovation, and will play a key role in helping us deliver for our customers and consumers now, and in the future. We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the city of Glendale and the state of Arizona, and we look forward to growing alongside this thriving community."

The new location marks Nestlé USA's 20th food and beverage factory and is the latest in its more than $3 billion investment to enhance its manufacturing capabilities across the U.S. The 630,000-sq.-ft. facility is outfitted with advanced technology and digital tools, enabling the flexibility to shift production based on changing consumer needs, trends and seasonality. Its opening brings 300 jobs to the Glendale community and places Nestlé closer to its West Coast retail customers.

Building on its years of work and progress to help create a more sustainable future, Nestlé designed the new Glendale facility with sustainability at the forefront:

The factory is equipped with water management tools to recycle and repurpose up to 75% of its treated processed water, with the aim to continuously improve its recycle and reuse capabilities. To further this impact for the facility and community, Nestlé is partnering with students and researchers at Arizona State University to continue exploring innovative water management technologies and waste stream optimization.

The factory produces creamer bottles that are recyclable and made from food-grade recycled plastic.

The factory is zero waste for disposal, meaning it recycles, composts or recovers energy from waste materials that would have otherwise gone to a landfill.

Renewable electricity is being utilized by the factory to help reduce carbon emissions.

The Glendale facility adds to Nestlé's factory presence in Arizona, joining both Nestlé Purina in Flagstaff and Nestlé Health Science in Prescott.