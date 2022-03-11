Nestlé USA announced a $675 million investment to build a new beverage facility in Glendale, Arizona. Nestlé’s investment strengthens its market position and enhances its manufacturing capabilities to meet increased consumer demand for its products.

The facility will be designed with sustainability at the forefront including: a water recycling process to reduce water usage, zero waste to landfill and fully recyclable product packaging made from food-safe recycled plastic. Also, in support of the company’s ambition for zero environmental impact in its operations by 2030, the facility will strive for 100% renewable energy by 2025.

The plant will produce high-quality creamers for Nestlé’s creamer portfolio, including the Coffee mate, Coffee mate natural bliss, and Starbucks brands, with the ability to expand to additional beverages in the future.

“Beverages play an increasingly important role in the lives of consumers, a trend that’s been accelerated by the pandemic and is expected to continue to grow. This investment illustrates our continued commitment to leading and growing categories where we play, providing consumers with a variety of high-quality, innovative products to meet their needs,” says Daniel Jhung, president of beverage, Nestlé USA. “We appreciate the partnership from state and local officials and look forward to contributing to the local economy and Glendale community for many years to come, including through the creation of over 350 jobs.”

Arizona provides an ideal environment for Nestlé’s operations, offering close proximity to customers and consumers in the western U.S., reducing transport timelines and emissions.

“Nestlé selecting Arizona is great news,” says Governor Doug Ducey. “Manufacturing in our state is surging and Nestlé’s decision adds to this momentum, as well as bringing diversification to this fast-growing sector of our economy.”

Over the past two years, Nestlé in the U.S. has invested nearly $3 billion to enhance its manufacturing footprint and in-house capabilities—from new factories and expansions to operational changes that help meet its sustainability targets. The new Glendale facility is set to open in 2024, joining Nestlé USA’s robust network of 14 existing food and beverage factories across the U.S. It will be the company’s most technologically advanced factory and distribution center, utilizing innovative digital tools and offering flexibility to meet the changes in consumer demand. The 630,000 sq.-ft. facility will be sited on 143.6 acres of land in Glendale.

“We are honored to welcome the largest food and beverage company to Glendale’s New Frontier,” says Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. “Their commitment to long-term positive impact aligns directly with the City’s vision and we look forward to having them join our community. The significant impact of their fiscal investment and the jobs created will be seen for years to come.”