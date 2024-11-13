Electrolit — a hydration beverage crafted with pharmaceutical-quality grade ingredients — announced its plan to construct a $400 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and its first U.S. production location in Waco, Texas. The 600,000-sq.-ft. greenfield project is a build-to-suit facility and is set to open in early 2026.

Since entering the U.S. market a decade ago, Electrolit says it has become the flagship product for a group of companies leading the health and wellness industry. The growing demand across North America has driven the strategic decision to expand in Waco. In partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. for sales and distribution, and supported by a rapidly growing retail network, consumer demand for Electrolit continues to surge, the company says.

Electrolit acquired land in the heart of Waco’s largest industrial park, Texas Central Park. The highly automated production and distribution facility is expected to employ more than 200 skilled professionals and technicians.

The Waco site will have the capacity to incorporate non-virgin and recycled packaging materials when available. Rail infrastructure will be utilized to distribute outbound finished products, significantly reducing carbon emissions and will be able to accommodate future expansion phases. The development of this leading-edge facility that prioritizes automation will be done in partnership with Stellar, which won FOOD ENGINEERING's Plant of the Year in 2022.