Food Plant Openings and Expansions April 2025
EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Bazooka Brands’ Ring Pop factory, Conagra Brands’ adoption of Bloom Energy fuel cells, Bauducco Foods’ Florida facility, FIFCO’s Genesee Brewery can line and Fortune Fish & Gourmet’s New Jersey fish cutting facility.
Bazooka Brands Opens Ring Pop Factory in Pennsylvania
The Moosic facility is set to make 400 million Ring Pops annually – or about 1.5 million Ring Pops a day.
Conagra Brands’ Ohio Production Facilities to Utilize Bloom Energy’s Fuel Cells
The 15-year power purchase agreement will provide combustion-free electricity generation, supplying approximately 70-75% of the electricity needs at the Troy and Archbold, Ohio facilities.
Bauducco Foods Breaks Ground on Florida Production and Distribution Facility
Located on 72 acres at the Zephyrhills Airport Industrial Park Ready Site, Bauducco expects to invest over $200 million into the facility, which will be used to produce and distribute biscuits, wafers and Panettones across the U.S.
FIFCO USA Unveils $28 Million Can Line at the Genesee Brewery
The line increases production capacity and creates packaging efficiency for flagship brands, including Genesee, Labatt USA, Seagram’s Escapes and Lipton Hard Iced Tea.
Fortune Fish & Gourmet Opens Fish Cutting Facility in New Jersey
This expansion allows retailers and restaurants from the Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey markets to access custom-cut fresh fish.
For more on these projects and others, subscribe to Food Plant Update, our monthly eNewsletter highlighting all the plant construction in the food and beverage industry.
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!