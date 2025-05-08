Plant Openings

Food Plant Openings and Expansions April 2025

By Alyse Thompson-Richards, Editor in Chief
May 8, 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Bazooka Brands’ Ring Pop factory, Conagra Brands’ adoption of Bloom Energy fuel cells, Bauducco Foods’ Florida facility, FIFCO’s Genesee Brewery can line and Fortune Fish & Gourmet’s New Jersey fish cutting facility.

Bazooka Brands Opens Ring Pop Factory in Pennsylvania

The Moosic facility is set to make 400 million Ring Pops annually – or about 1.5 million Ring Pops a day.

Conagra Brands’ Ohio Production Facilities to Utilize Bloom Energy’s Fuel Cells

The 15-year power purchase agreement will provide combustion-free electricity generation, supplying approximately 70-75% of the electricity needs at the Troy and Archbold, Ohio facilities.

Bauducco Foods Breaks Ground on Florida Production and Distribution Facility

Located on 72 acres at the Zephyrhills Airport Industrial Park Ready Site, Bauducco expects to invest over $200 million into the facility, which will be used to produce and distribute biscuits, wafers and Panettones across the U.S.

FIFCO USA Unveils $28 Million Can Line at the Genesee Brewery

The line increases production capacity and creates packaging efficiency for flagship brands, including Genesee, Labatt USA, Seagram’s Escapes and Lipton Hard Iced Tea.

Fortune Fish & Gourmet Opens Fish Cutting Facility in New Jersey

This expansion allows retailers and restaurants from the Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey markets to access custom-cut fresh fish.

For more on these projects and others, subscribe to Food Plant Update, our monthly eNewsletter highlighting all the plant construction in the food and beverage industry.

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Alyse thompson richards
Alyse Thompson-Richards has held many positions with BNP Media, first serving as an intern at Candy Industry in summer 2012. She joined Candy Industry's staff full time as associate editor in August 2016 after a few years at newspapers in West-Central Illinois. Alyse has since served on Cannabis Products Insider and joined FOOD ENGINEERING in 2024. She has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and Spanish from Western Illinois University. Image courtesy of Thompson-Richards

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An EventView AllSubmit An Event

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!