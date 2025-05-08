Food Plant Openings and Expansions April 2025

EIC Alyse Thompson-Richards recaps some recent plant openings and expansions in the food and beverage industry, including Bazooka Brands’ Ring Pop factory, Conagra Brands’ adoption of Bloom Energy fuel cells, Bauducco Foods’ Florida facility, FIFCO’s Genesee Brewery can line and Fortune Fish & Gourmet’s New Jersey fish cutting facility.

The Moosic facility is set to make 400 million Ring Pops annually – or about 1.5 million Ring Pops a day.

The 15-year power purchase agreement will provide combustion-free electricity generation, supplying approximately 70-75% of the electricity needs at the Troy and Archbold, Ohio facilities.

Located on 72 acres at the Zephyrhills Airport Industrial Park Ready Site, Bauducco expects to invest over $200 million into the facility, which will be used to produce and distribute biscuits, wafers and Panettones across the U.S.

The line increases production capacity and creates packaging efficiency for flagship brands, including Genesee, Labatt USA, Seagram’s Escapes and Lipton Hard Iced Tea.

This expansion allows retailers and restaurants from the Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey markets to access custom-cut fresh fish.