Bazooka Brands Opens Ring Pop Factory in Pennsylvania

Bazooka Brands has opened a Ring Pop factory in Pennsylvania’s Lackawanna County.

The Times-Tribune reported Bazooka closed its 30,000-sq- ft. facility in Scranton in August because of “structural issues.” Six months later, the company reopened in a 120,000-sq.-ft. facility in nearby Moosic.

The Moosic facility is set to make 400 million Ring Pops annually – or about 1.5 million Ring Pops a day. That’s up from the 280 million capacity of the Scranton facility.

The Moosic plant has 110 employees, including 98% of the staff from the Scranton facility.

“For Ring Pop, it’s been our home for 48 years, and even longer before that with the Topps Company even longer,” Bazooka CEO Tony Jacobs told the Times-Tribune. “We want to have production in the United States, and Pennsylvania is one of the capitals of the confectionery world. We have long-tenured employees, so it’s critical for us to have a footprint here.”

The company hosted a grand opening on March 27, which included the unveiling of a mural by Jeff Zimmermann on the side of the facility.

Apax Partners acquired Bazooka Brands in October 2023.