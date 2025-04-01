Conagra Brands’ Ohio Production Facilities to Utilize Bloom Energy’s Fuel Cells

Conagra Brands, Inc. and Bloom Energy will collaborate to utilize Bloom’s fuel-cell technology at Conagra’s production facilities in Troy, Ohio, and Archbold, Ohio. The 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) will deploy approximately 6 megawatts and provide combustion-free electricity generation, supplying approximately 70-75% of the electricity needs at the Troy and Archbold facilities while also projecting a 19% decrease in their greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative aligns with Conagra’s 2030 science-based greenhouse-gas reduction targets, which have been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative, a corporate climate effort driving the transition to a zero-carbon economy.

Bloom’s fuel cells generate resilient, sustainable and predictable electricity without combustion, with “always-on” power reliability. Bloom’s combustion-free fuel cells avoid the release of pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and other particulate matter typically associated with combustion-based power generation methods.

“We are delighted to partner with Conagra Brands, a leading branded-food company,” says Adam Colling, C&I sector leader at Bloom Energy. “Our collaboration underscores Bloom’s commitment to providing clean and reliable energy solutions and driving economic value in grid-constrained regions, like Ohio and the greater Midwest.”

“We are committed to channeling our operational efficiency efforts into strategic areas where we can make a significant impact across our production process,” says Christine Daugherty, vice president of sustainability at Conagra Brands. “We expect Bloom’s fuel cells to provide cleaner and reliable power at our Troy and Archbold facilities. Implementing this technology is a significant step towards achieving our science-based targets, supporting our pursuit of renewable energy solutions and reducing our environmental footprint.”

Complementing this project, Conagra established a $9 million Sustainability Capital Allowance program, which supports the company’s production facilities in achieving their sustainability goals by investing in technologies that modernize its supply chain, reduce environmental impact and promote sustainable practices across its operations.

Conagra’s efforts to enhance sustainability at its production facilities are part of the company’s citizenship strategy, which encompasses a range of topics and is guided by four focus areas: good food, responsible sourcing, better planet and stronger communities. To learn more about Conagra’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.conagrabrands.com/our-company/corporate-social-responsibility.