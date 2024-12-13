With the rising popularity of GLP-1 medications among Americans for diabetes and weight management, Conagra Brands will begin featuring an “On Track” badge on 26 Healthy Choice items to illustrate they are “GLP-1 Friendly.”

Starting in January, the badge will indicate that the products are high in protein, low calorie and a good source of fiber. The badge is designed to help consumers easily identify nutritious and convenient options that suit their dietary needs.

GLP-1 medications, used by nearly 15 million U.S. adults, help manage Type 2 diabetes and support weight loss. These medications suppress appetite, which can lead to reduced nutrient intake. Recognizing this challenge, Conagra Brands curated Healthy Choice options that are particularly suitable for GLP-1 users.

"The increased use of GLP-1 medications presents an exciting opportunity to support Americans managing diabetes and weight loss, as well as those seeking to lead a healthier lifestyle," says Bob Nolan, vice president, demand science at Conagra Brands. "Our ‘On Track' badge reflects our commitment to providing accessible, healthy meal options tailored to their needs."

Conagra Brands' decision to introduce the "On Track" badge on select Healthy Choice SKUs stems from deep insights into the needs of GLP-1 users. The badge will initially appear on Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers due to their smaller portion sizes and affordability, with meals featuring a suggested retail price of $3.49 and $3.99, respectively. This ensures accessibility for consumers, particularly given the significant costs often associated with GLP-1 medications.

No changes have been made to the meals themselves – the badge simply highlights existing products that are well-suited to GLP-1 users. Additionally, the USDA has reviewed and approved all products carrying the badge, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

"Healthy Choice has always been a leader in nutritious frozen meals," says Jill Dexter, vice president & general manager, single serve meals at Conagra Brands. "This new on-pack label builds on that legacy and is the latest in a long line of ways the brand has evolved to deliver modern health, providing consumers with clear guidance and trusted meal options."

Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers are available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Kroger and Albertsons, as well as online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com. While new packaging will begin rolling out in January 2025, availability may vary by location.