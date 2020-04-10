Conagra recalls Healthy Choice chicken bowls that may contain small rocks

Conagra Brands recalled about 130,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice bowls with chicken that may be contaminated with small rocks.

The Russellville, Ark., company learned about the problem from consumer complaints, according to the announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The Healthy Choice Power Bowls with chicken, feta and farro were shipped to retailers nationwide and in Canada.

The recalled items, produced Jan. 23, include these 9.5-oz cartons:

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken and Feta & Farro, lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken, Feta and Farro (Boils Ènergie poulet feta et épeautre), lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020

The recalled products have establishment number P115 printed on the packaging next to the lot code.

There were no reports of adverse reactions at the time of the recall announcement.

People should check their freezers for the products and throw them away, FSIS advises. Those with questions about the recall or seeking a refund may contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 800-672-8240 or consumer.care@conagra.com.