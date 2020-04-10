Food SafetyLatest headlines
Food Safety

Conagra recalls Healthy Choice chicken bowls that may contain small rocks

Frozen meals shipped across U.S. and Canada

April 10, 2020
Rose Shilling
KEYWORDS meat processing / recalls
Order Reprints
No Comments

Conagra Brands recalled about 130,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice bowls with chicken that may be contaminated with small rocks.

The Russellville, Ark., company learned about the problem from consumer complaints, according to the announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The Healthy Choice Power Bowls with chicken, feta and farro were shipped to retailers nationwide and in Canada.

The recalled items, produced Jan. 23, include these 9.5-oz cartons:

  • Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken and Feta & Farro, lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020
  • Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken, Feta and Farro (Boils Ènergie poulet feta et épeautre), lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020

The recalled products have establishment number P115 printed on the packaging next to the lot code.

There were no reports of adverse reactions at the time of the recall announcement. 

People should check their freezers for the products and throw them away, FSIS advises. Those with questions about the recall or seeking a refund may contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 800-672-8240 or consumer.care@conagra.com.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Rose Shilling

Fresh ideas about where greener packaging is headed

Flexible Packaging Association announces new board members

Convenience stores sell more food during outbreak

FDA eases nutrition labeling rules to help processors sell restaurant food

Rose-shilling-author

Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

Related Articles

Related Products

You must login or register in order to post a comment.