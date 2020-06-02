Conagra recalls more Healthy Choice bowls that may contain small rocks

Conagra Brands Inc. expanded a recall of Healthy Choice bowls after more complaints about small rocks in the frozen meals, withdrawing about 275,000 pounds of product in this round.

The Healthy Choice Power Bowls with chicken or turkey went to retailers nationwide and to Canada, according to the announcement from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The recall is on top of about 130,000 pounds of the meals that Conagra recalled in April.

The company made the bowls that may be contaminated with the foreign material at two facilities. The recalled cartons are:

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro, 9.5 oz., lot code 5006006620, best by date of DEC 01 2020, establishment number P-115 on the side panel next to the lot code.

Heathy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble, 7.2 oz., UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920, best by date of OCT 25 2020, establishment number P9.

Healthy Choice Power Bowels Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble, 7.2 oz., UPC 7265500081, lot code 5009003020, best by date of OCT 26 2020, establishment number P9.

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble, Boils Ènergie Petit Dèjjeuner Toute Journèe, 204 grams, UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020, best by date of OCT 26 2020, establishment number EST P9.

Heathy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble, Ènergie Petit Dèjjeuner Toute Journèe, 204 grams, UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920, best by date of OCT 25 2020, establishment number EST P9.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the products, the recall announcement says.

People with the products in their freezers should throw them away or return them to the store. For recall questions, contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 800-672-8240 or consumer.care@conagra.com.