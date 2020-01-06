Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams recalls one pint flavor that may contain allergen

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams recalled three batches of Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints because they may contain undeclared milk allergen.

"We have strict sourcing rules and inspections in place so that we can ensure safe, vegan offerings,” says John Lowe, Jeni’s CEO, in the company’s recall announcement. “We have isolated the issue to the sorbet swirl in the flavor. Our investigation is ongoing, but we strongly suspect that a dry ingredient, used only in this flavor, came into contact with dairy powder as the dry ingredient was being produced for us in a partner’s facility.”

One person complained of an allergic reaction, the company says.

The pints were distributed nationwide in grocery stores, in Jeni’s scoop shops and online at jenis.com.

The recalled pints these batch codes on the underside: 19-016, 19-086 or 19-154. The company pulled the flavor from its scoop shop offerings.

The company urged people who bought the pints to throw them away. They can send a photo of the batch code to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for an exchange or refund.

Contact the company at 614-488-3224 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST weekdays or at contact@jenis.com.