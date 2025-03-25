FIFCO USA Unveils $28 Million Can Line at the Genesee Brewery

FIFCO USA, parent company of the Genesee Brewery, recently celebrated the unveiling of its $28 million can line with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The line increases production capacity and creates packaging efficiency for flagship brands, including Genesee, Labatt USA, Seagram’s Escapes and Lipton Hard Iced Tea. With a goal of modernizing and ensuring future sustainability at the Genesee Brewery, the can line is an integral phase of the $50 million investment that was announced last year. Additionally, the line directly supports 10 of the 57 newly created jobs at the brewery that were added over the last year.

“We are thrilled to make this announcement, which highlights the brewery’s commitment to maintaining a sustainable, high-performing brewery in New York State,” says Piotr Jurjewicz, CEO of FIFCO USA. “The new can line represents the largest single investment from the $50 million modernization initiative announced last year. It will enable the brewery to produce at a much faster rate, supporting our brands while attracting additional contract manufacturing from out of state.”

Occupying 78,000 sq. ft. of the brewery’s roughly 27-acre campus, the can line is now a centerpiece for productivity at the facility. Designed for efficiency, the line runs 1,500 12-oz. cans per minute, boosting production capacity to 15 million+ cases per year on the new line alone. The line can also produce and pack varying pack sizes of 7.5-oz. cans, 12-oz. slim cans and 16-oz. cans.

Last year, New York announced a $7 million capital grant through Empire State Development to support the project and Rochester, New York, provided a $300,000 grant, which are both included in the $50 million overall figure.

“The Genesee Brewery is a Rochester icon, and our investment in this significant expansion is already brewing top-quality job opportunities in the Finger Lakes region,” says Hope Knight, Empire State Development president, CEO and commissioner. “New York’s beverage industry continues to thrive, thanks to Governor Hochul and to the commitment of companies like FIFCO USA that are dedicated to growing their highly skilled workforces and fueling economic growth statewide.”

“For more than 125 years, the Genesee Brewery has been a cornerstone of Rochester’s economy and community,” says Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans. “Continued investments by FIFCO USA, supported by New York state and the city of Rochester, reflect our shared commitment to driving innovation and ensuring that Genesee remains a source of pride for generations to come. By strengthening the brewery’s future, we are also reinforcing Rochester’s position as a leader in the beverage industry.”

“We are in a highly competitive landscape, so strengthening our capabilities and maintaining a sustainable, high-performing brewery is essential,” Jurjewicz says. “Speaking on behalf of our more than 750 dedicated employees across the U.S., we sincerely appreciate the ongoing support from state and local government in making this achievement possible.”

Over the past 15 years, the Genesee Brewery has invested $250 million in modernization and upgrades, including the installation of a brewing system in 2018. The can line project marks the next phase of the company’s plan to modernize the brewery and strengthen its position for long-term growth in a competitive industry.