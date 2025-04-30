Dr. Schar Plans $28 Million Expansion in New Jersey

Dr. Schar USA, Inc. recently invested $28 million in its production and office space in Swedesboro, N.J. This expansion reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, performance and employee well-being.

The expansion includes enhancements to the bakery facility, which are aimed at improving product consistency, efficiency and baking excellence. Alongside the production upgrades, the company has prioritized creating a better environment for its employees.

“This expansion is about more than just physical space — it’s about investing in our people and the future of our products,” says Jim Morris, GM of Schar North America. “We’re excited to continue growing as a team and delivering the quality our customers expect while creating a workplace our employees are proud of.”

A brand-new on-site canteen, staffed with a professional chef, has been introduced to provide fresh meals and a comfortable space for team members to recharge. In addition, the company has developed a community employee garden and outdoor eating area, which are designed to foster collaboration, relaxation and a deeper connection to nature.

Dr. Schar has also consolidated its operations by relocating its Lyndhurst, N.J., office team to the expanded Swedesboro location. This move is intended to enhance collaboration across departments and strengthen the company’s culture of innovation and proximity.

Dr. Schar’s latest initiatives are part of a larger strategy to position itself as a valuable and viable member of the community. Investing in projects that benefit both employees and the local area underscores the company’s dedication to sustainability and social responsibility.

“Swedesboro – and South Jersey as a whole – is our home,” Morris says. “This expansion is also a commitment to this community that has welcomed us with open arms for the past 14 years.”

Dr. Schar first opened its Swedesboro facility in 2012.