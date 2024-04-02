Mars is investing more than $70 million in its Hackettstown, New Jersey site to advance innovation and manufacturing.

The investment will support a research and development innovation studio — including a new test kitchen and packaging lab — along with manufacturing efficiencies and advancements in food safety at the Hackettstown manufacturing facility.

The R&D Innovation Studio will include a new prototyping kitchen, packaging lab and collaboration space with the intent of increasing the speed of innovation and development to meet evolving consumer preferences. The capabilities in the innovation studio will support Mars Wrigley products produced in the U.S., including M&M'S, Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, Skittles, Starburst, Extra and Altoids, as well as new product innovations. The updated packaging studio will allow for development and testing of sustainable packaging materials to support Mars' contribution to a circular economy.

The multi-year investment in the Hackettstown manufacturing factory began in 2023 and supports Mars' commitment to quality and food safety with the addition of a chocolate production facility.

"At Mars, our commitment to quality and innovation has been at the center of our business for more than a century," says Anton Vincent, president, Mars Wrigley North America and global ice cream. "The continued investment in our Hackettstown site re-affirms our commitment to innovation in New Jersey and upskilling our associates with best-in-class facilities to create more moments of everyday happiness for our consumers."

Mars opened its doors in Newark more than 80 years ago and has been a member of the Hackettstown community since 1958. The opening of the New Jersey Innovation Studio follows the recent opening of the $42 million Mars Snacking Research and Development Hub in Chicago.