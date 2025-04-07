Fortune Fish & Gourmet Opens Fish Cutting Facility in New Jersey

Fortune Fish & Gourmet, processor, distributor and importer of seafood, meats and gourmet products, opened a fish cutting facility at its Northeast regional headquarters in Union, New Jersey on March 25.

This expansion will enable retailers and restaurants from the Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey markets to fresh fish custom cut in the refrigerated fillet room. The processing room will operate under the FDA and State Hazardous Analysis and Critical Control Point guidelines, with a team of fish cutters working six days a week to cut whole, fresh fish arriving daily.

The new cutting room joins Fortune’s portfolio of facilities, including its 110,000-sq.-ft. headquarters in Bensenville, Illinois, eight additional cutting rooms and 14 total locations across the United States.

“For more than 20 years, custom cutting has set us apart in this industry; bringing that expertise and that commitment with us as we grow has always been part of our vision,” says Fortune CEO Sean O’Scannlain. “With the fresh fish processing room opening in New Jersey, we can offer even more of our customers the freshest fish tailored to their needs.”