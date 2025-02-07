Weston, Missouri-based Holladay Distillery has broken ground on Rickhouse D, its fourth in a century of developing the only ironclad rickhouses in Missouri.

Holladay built its first three on-site rickhouses in the early 1900s, 1930 and 1950. Seventy-five years after its last rickhouse, 2025’s development will mark Holladay’s latest stage of growth in its distilling legacy, which dates back to 1856.

Holladay’s Rickhouse D will be constructed over the course of eight to nine months, in partnership with St. Joseph, Missouri-based construction company Al J. Mueller. Holladay’s active rickhouses span roughly 9,000 sq. ft. and can hold between 10,000 and 12,000 barrels. Rickhouse D will feature an 11,000-barrel capacity to maintain consistency across each bourbon. Holladay Distillery remains the only distillery in Missouri to age bourbon in ironclad rickhouses.

“We’re proud to continue making Missouri history by expanding our capacity to distill, age and distribute premium bourbon to a wider audience,” says Mick Harris, president of Holladay Distillery. “Rickhouse D is a significant investment into our future, as well as a commitment to continuing to meet growing demands for Holladay Bourbon.”

The business took a bourbon-distilling hiatus from 1985 to 2015 to focus on other spirits within its portfolio. In 2015, Holladay installed new equipment in its original stillhouse and began making bourbon on-site again for the first time in 30 years. The original 1856 Holladay mash bill was used for production, and after six years of aging, Ben Holladay Bourbon was released in 2022. In 2016, Holladay added a new mash bill to the lineup that included soft red wheat as an ingredient, which led to the release of Holladay Soft Red Wheat Bourbon in 2023. Heightened demand for both products ultimately drove the distillery to expand its capacity for rickhouse aging.

In addition to its flagship brands, Holladay Soft Red Wheat and Ben Holladay Bourbon, Holladay offers Rickhouse Proof and One-Barrel Bourbons, which are both bottled at the exact proof from the bourbon-barrel yield after a minimum of six years’ aging in one of the original Holladay rickhouses. Holladay also offers its Ancient Cave Collection, a series of bourbon aged in experimental barrels for a secondary finish. Each Holladay collection will benefit from the expanded capacity offered by Rickhouse D.