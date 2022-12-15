The U.S. Food and Drug Administration responded to several objections and requests for a hearing on provisions in the yogurt standard of identity final rule, published on June 9, 2021. The FDA denied the requests for a hearing and modified certain provisions in the final rule. Specifically, the FDA is modifying the yogurt standard of identity to allow the use of all safe and suitable sweeteners, including non-nutritive sweeteners, and to make the minimum optional fortification of Vitamin D 10% of the Daily Value, consistent with its food additive regulations. The FDA is also modifying the general definition and standard of identity under 21 CFR 130.10 to permit the use of fat-containing flavors (such as coconut flakes, chocolate, etc.) in lower fat yogurt. This rule is effective on January 17, 2023, and the compliance date is January 1, 2024. Additional details can be found in the Federal Register notice.