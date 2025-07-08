FDA to Update Standard of Identity for Canned Tuna

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to update the standard of identity for canned tuna, as well as its standard for fill of container.

Initiated by a citizen petition from Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, Starkist Co. and Tri Union Seafoods, LLC, the proposed rule would replace the pressed cake weight method with the drained weight method to determine the standard of fill of container.

The rule would also expand the use of potential flavorings and reduce the upper limit of vegetable extractives to 2.5% of the volume capacity of the container. Additionally, the rule would clarify that canned tuna may “be in one or more of optional packing media,” including edible vegetable oil, olive oil or water.

The proposed rule would also remove references of requiring an optical comparator for color determination to allow for use of electronic color meters in determining Munsell values.

The FDA issued the notice of public rulemaking on Aug. 25, 2023 and it accepted public comments until Nov. 24, 2023. The final rule is expected in October 2025.