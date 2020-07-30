Industry News

CODECADEMY, an online coding education platform, is offering 10,000 free premium pro memberships to unemployed food industry workers to help them grow their skillset and give them access to new opportunities.

DAIRY.COM acquired ORBIS MES, a Dublin, Ireland-based supplier of manufacturing execution systems (MES) for the food and beverage industry.

BRYNWOOD PARTNERS’ newly formed BUITONI FOOD CO. entered a definitive agreement to acquire the North American Buitoni business from NESTLÉ USA.

The USDA awarded MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY $500,000 over the next five years to support the food processing certificate program offered through the Institute of Agricultural Technology (IAT) in East Lansing and at community college partners.

SULZER, a fluid engineering company, will acquire 25% of TAMTURBO PLC, a Finnish supplier of oil-free air compressors.

TATE & LYLE is investing $75 million in a natural gas combined heat and power system to replace its existing coal-fired system in Lafayette, Ind.

MÉRIEUX NUTRISCIENCES acquired CHESTNUT LABS, a value-added food safety solutions provider, from DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA.

GRUBMARKET acquired HUNG SAN FOODS, a supplier of produce and specialty foods in the Seattle area.

PAUL GUGLIELMO, founder and CEO of Guglielmo Sauce, purchased food manufacturing facility PERMAC ENTERPRISES INC. in Bergen, N.Y.

People News

SPEE-DEE PACKAGING MACHINERY promoted MARK NAVIN to vice president of sales. Navin has been with the company for 25 years and replaces TIMM JOHNSON, who retired after 25 years with the company.

TRAINA FOODS hired BRENT BRADLEY as its new vice president of global operations.

EGGLIFE FOODS hired ANDREA SCHWENK as its vice president of marketing.

BEL GROUP appointed CRISTINE LAFOREST as general manager of Bel Canada.

BETTCHER INDUSTRIES appointed BRYAN HESSE as vice president of marketing.

REFRIGERATED SOLUTIONS GROUP named DAN HINKLE VP sales. ANTHONY LORUBBIO, chief transformation officer, will assume responsibility for sales operations/customer experience.

ELEMICA, a supply chain solutions provider, named MATT MCALUNEY as its chief commercial officer.

OPTIMA GROUP reports that JAN GLASS has succeeded JUERGEN KUSKE as chief financial officer.

ORIGINCLEAR named DANIEL EARLY, P.E., as its chief engineer.

TOMPKINS INTERNATIONAL appointed DAVID LATONA executive vice president of material handling integration.