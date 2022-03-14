ProClean Foam Safe is a chlorinated, alkaline, general purpose foaming cleaner, which performs well in most water conditions. When used in a “foam generator” as a one-package cleaner, it produces thick, stable, wet foam necessary for cleaning without dry-out or run-off. It cleans all stainless, aluminum and zinc alloys, particularly vertical and overhead surfaces, and those not easily cleaned by other methods. It is suitable as a general cleaner (A1) on all surfaces in and around food and beverage processing areas, or for use with steam or mechanical cleaning devices in all departments. It is not intended for food contact. It rinses easily with potable water and without streaking. When used according to manufacturer’s instructions, no residue or odor is noticeable after use. Product is generally used at ambient temperatures to 140°F, with exact dilutions dependent on specific application requirements.

