Younglove Construction, L.L.C., Sioux City, Iowa, received a construction award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Iowa during the association’s annual Excellence in Construction Gala on April 8, 2022, which was held at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Younglove Construction was recognized with a 2022 Award of Excellence in the category of General Construction—Industrial. The award was presented based on the company’s work on the poultry feed mill for Koch Foods in Attalla, Ala. Criteria for the award included complexity of the project, attractiveness, unusual challenges, innovation, safety and budget compliance.

“This project is an example of the innovation and commitment to outstanding craftsmanship that embody merit shop construction. The superior workmanship illustrates the high level of quality produced by merit shop contractors,” says Greg Spenner, president and CEO, ABC of Iowa.

Younglove Construction is a national designer and constructor of facilities for feed, grain and flour milling; food processing; and bulk materials handling and storage.

Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa is a non-profit, state-wide trade association representing 475 members from construction and industry-related firms. The association fosters the principles of freedom of choice through the merit construction philosophy. ABC of Iowa and its members develop people; win work; and deliver that work safely, ethically, profitably, and for the betterment of the communities in which its members work.