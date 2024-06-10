POWER Engineers, Inc. has named Jack Roper as business unit director over its Food and Beverage team.

Roper joined POWER in 2003 as part of its acquisition of Blue Chip Engineering. He has served in several leadership roles throughout his career at POWER, including department manager of the facilities, electrical and controls department and senior project manager for government services projects.

“Jack’s technical expertise and solutions-focused approach are exactly the qualities our clients are looking for on their projects,” says Derek Henderson, division manager for POWER’s facilities team. “He’s got a great vision for his team and this critically important area of our business.”

Roper’s career started in the food and beverage industry, where he worked for Sorrento Lactalis, managing the automation and SCADA systems for what was then the largest facility in the Lactalis organization. He went on to join Blue Chip Engineering, a consulting firm focused on the food and beverage industry.

“Our food and beverage clients come to us with their toughest challenges—which are also the most rewarding to solve,” Roper says. “I feel fortunate to be able to take a larger role in helping our clients plan and execute industry-shaping projects.”

In his role as business unit director, Roper will oversee industry strategy and project management for clients in the food and beverage manufacturing industry.