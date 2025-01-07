Westfalia Fruit has acquired Syros, a Belgian manufacturer of avocado products serving the European food industry.

For more than 30 years, Syros has produced avocado-based products for major European supermarkets, restaurant chains and meal box companies. The company supplies both private label and branded products, with a focus on convenient, healthy and sustainable food solutions. Across its portfolio, which contains a range of guacamole varieties, there is an emphasis on the health and nutritional benefits of avocados.

“This acquisition strengthens our value-added business in Europe and aligns perfectly with our growth strategy,” says Wim Destoop, regional president, Europe, Westfalia Fruit. “Syros has been a trusted partner for many years, with Westfalia supplying a high percentage of their raw materials. Their commitment to quality and sustainability mirrors our own values, making this a natural next step for both companies.”

Westfalia says integrating with Syros will enhance its presence in the European market while maintaining the standards both organizations are known for.

“For three decades, Syros has focused on 'making food happen' by providing flavorful, high-quality food in a sustainable way,” says Syros CEO Pieter Casneuf. “Joining Westfalia, with whom we have worked together already for many years, will enable us to continue this mission with even greater capabilities and reach.”

Syros's operations and brands, including the professional brand Syros and consumer market brand Wonky, will now become part of Westfalia. The acquisition also includes a private label development enterprise, which revolves around creating innovative concepts and recipes tailored to client requirements.