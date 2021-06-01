The quarterly antimicrobial resistance data for FSIS product categories has been updated on the FSIS website. FSIS also posted antimicrobial resistance data for intestinal (cecal) samples.

The sampling projects and pathogens in this data release include those reported under the National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System (NARMS), an interagency, collaborative partnership with state and local public health departments, FDA, CDC and USDA.

This surveillance system tracks changes in antimicrobial susceptibility of select foodborne enteric bacteria found in ill people (CDC), retail meats (FDA) and food animals (USDA). The NARMS program at USDA FSIS focuses on two sampling points—samples collected from food products and cecal content samples. The NARMS data helps to assess the nature and magnitude of antibiotic resistance in bacteria recovered at different points along the farm-to-fork continuum.

The release includes antimicrobial resistance data on pathogens Salmonella, Campylobacter, Enterococcus, Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), including E. coli O157:H7, isolate counts and resistance profile by FSIS product and cecal categories.

Additionally, quarterly sampling results were also posted. FSIS calculates prevalence, volume weighted percent positive or percent positive calculations for microbial pathogens in FSIS regulated products that are currently sampled through existing sampling projects using the prior 12 months of sampling data. Sampling results are available for raw beef, raw pork, raw chicken, raw turkey, processed eggs and ready-to-eat products.

The next report update is slated for this July.

