ROSS offers sanitary Vertical Blenders engineered for rapid homogenization and drying of delicate applications under vacuum. The design avoids the destructive effects of heat on unstable ingredients, it promotes vaporization at lower temperatures during gentle agitation while preventing oxidation. Sanitary aspects of the machine including the cantilevered screw without bottom support eliminate dead zones and ensure 100% discharge. For cooling or heating needs, the cone wall features an ASME code stamped 100-psig dimpled jacket with mineral wool insulation and stainless steel sheathing. Washdown duty motors accommodate intensive facility cleaning protocols. 40 ft3 ROSS Model V-40 shown below.

