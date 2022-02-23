Hixson, the Cincinnati-based architecture, engineering, and interior design firm, has been certified as a “Great Place to Work®” by the Great Place to Work Institute. The prestigious award comes after the company conducted a confidential survey of Hixson associates about their experiences working at Hixson. The key result from the survey: A remarkable 98% of Hixson associates said that the firm is a “Great Place to Work” compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Being a Great Place to Work is one of our core tenets here at Hixson,” says Hixson President & CEO Greg Hammond. “We believe that associate satisfaction is at the center of everything we do, and that it directs more decisions than a balance sheet ever will. We are thrilled that our focus on our associates and their needs has led to this incredible recognition from the Great Place to Work Institute.”

According to Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work, this certification isn’t something that comes easily: It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Hixson is ranked as one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Additional data from the Hixson associate survey shows why the firm scored so highly in the overall assessment. From the survey, 99% of associates said that:

“Management keeps me informed about important issues and changes.”

“Management’s actions match its words.”

“Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

“Our executives fully embody the best characteristics of our company.”

“Management shows a sincere interest in me as a person, not just an employee.”

Research from the Great Place to Work Institute shows that job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Great Place to Work Certification is based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience; specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike, and is a global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Since 1992, the Institute has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.

