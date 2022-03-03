Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, will open its fifth Canadian Microbiology Laboratory located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The new laboratory will offer Rapid Pathogen testing (E.coli O157:H7, Salmonella & Listeria), as well as Indicators (Generic E.coli/Coliforms, Total Plate Count, Yeast & Mold).

The facility is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, and a part of Bureau Veritas' broad suite of GFSI accredited services. The expansion of its food testing and certification business in Canada also enhances Bureau Veritas' market-leading food safety and quality laboratory testing capabilities across the North American region.

Whether customers are involved in catering/hospitality, retail, manufacturing, processing or producing––Bureau Veritas' testing and certification services support regulatory compliance, safety, and quality across the full food chain.