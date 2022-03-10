Proline 10 is designed to provide product quality and process monitoring through simultaneous measurement of additional process variables. Promass K 10 measures mass flow, volume flow, temperature and density. Its gas fraction handler function measures even inhomogeneous liquids with entrained gas. Promag 10 offers conductivity (W/P/H) or temperature measurement (H). Promag W and P can be ordered with grounding-free measurement. Promag and Promass sensors can be combined with 4 different Proline 10 transmitters as a compact version.
