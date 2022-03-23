Grote Industries has promoted Chief Engineer Chuck O’Neal to executive director to lead and manage the U.S. Engineering organization.

“Grote Industries is fortunate to have an engineer and leader with the broad range of experience O’Neal has acquired over his 35 years working for Grote,” says Dominic Grote, CEO and president of Grote Industries. “Chuck knows our products, their applications, and our customers better than virtually anyone else.”

O’Neal started his career at Grote Industries in 1987 as a design draftsman working on the newly launched UBS wire harness product line. Over the years, O’Neal has served in an engineering design and development capacity for nearly every product line Grote Industries offers, helping to launch many staple lighting products for the heavy-duty industry. In addition to designing and launching new products, O’Neal is also known for tackling challenging projects, especially those associated with meaningful cost reductions.

In 1999, O’Neal’s responsibilities began to include development management and oversight for a team of engineers. His leadership roles have subsequently included group leader, engineering manager, manager of current products, and most recently, chief engineer. He is known to take new engineers under his wing, aiding their development into engineering professionals. In addition to his role as a mentor and leader, Grote notes, “Chuck’s strong work ethic, commitment to completing tasks, and dedication to Grote’s core values of trust, integrity, responsibility and respect have made him a trusted leader at Grote Industries. Under O’Neal’s leadership as the new executive director for U.S. Engineering, the future of Grote Industries looks bright.”

Grote Industries engineers and manufactures LED and incandescent lamps, mirrors, wiring systems, connections, and reflective accessories for trucks, trailers, farm and construction equipment, fire, rescue, and armored vehicles. For over 120 years, Grote, a family-owned company, has provided state-of-the-art solutions for OEM and aftermarket customers across the globe. The company’s headquarters is in Madison, Indiana. Grote Industries serves international customers from facilities in Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Asia.